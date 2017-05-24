SAINT JO AWARDS: Anderson named top male athlete

Blake Anderson was chosen as the top male athlete of the year at the Saint Jo awards banquet from May 16. Anderson was a standout in football, basketball and track and field among other sports. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

