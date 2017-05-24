SAINT JO AWARDS: Reyling, Anderson feted at ceremony

By ERIC VICCARO

The Saint Jo Academic and Athletic Awards Banquet became a time of emotional good-byes as Chad Tallon and Brian Blank handed out honors to their student-athletes.

Tallon will not return as Saint Jo athletic director and football coach, moving on for a football coordinator and head track and field coaching position at Savoy.

Meanwhile, Blank has accepted the head boys’ basketball coaching spot at Louise, a school district not too far away from Victoria.

Major awards were presented to top athletes at the gala event inside the Saint Jo ISD “Dome,” including those for Outstanding Athlete and Fighting Panther.

Multi-sport standout Blake Anderson was selected as outstanding male athlete of the year, and area cross country and track and field qualifier Ashley Reyling was named outstanding female athlete of the year.

“These two athletes represent the best we have, and they both put in the effort this year,” said Tallon while presenting the awards.

Ethan Wagner was selected as the male Fighting Panther, and the female honor went to Destiny Diaz. Read more, and see a complete list of winners, in the May 20 Bowie News.

Ashley Reyling was female athlete of the year at Saint Jo’s awards ceremony on May 16 in “The Dome.” Reyling excelled in cross country, track and field and basketball. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)