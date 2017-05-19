Sarah Jasper Pitman

December 12, 1932 – May 18, 2017

NOCONA – Sarah Jasper Pitman, 84, died May 18, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. May 22 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Pitman was born Dec. 12,1932 in Montague County to George and Matilda (Hodge) Woods. She married Joe Lloyd Pitman on Dec. 6,1947 in Gainesville. She was a homemaker and worked at Russell-Newman sewing factory. She also taught Sunday school. Pitman was affiliated with the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo and the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Matilda Woods; husband, Joe Lloyd Pitman; sisters, Ann Langston, Marrion Lea Wesley and Estelle Woods; and brother, J.T. Woods.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Fay Parker and Cecil Stanley Pitman, both of Saint Jo; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Edith Downs, Kamay; and brothers, Alton Woods, Holiday, J.C. “Buddy” Woods, Saint Jo, Winton Woods, Nocona, Clinton Woods, Saint Jo and Eddie Woods of Euless.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Senior Citizens Center.