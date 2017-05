Bowie: Central Hospital of Bowie grand opening today noon to 3 p.m. Bowie Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.

Nocona:

Cruisin’ Nocona – Vicari Auction opens at 10 a.m., Gas Junkies Car Show 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and other activities throughout downtown.

Montague County Relay for Life, 6 p.m., Jack Crain Stadium

Saint Jo:

The Real Chisholm Trail Symposium – 201 S. Main, 9 a.m. to 4:30., $10