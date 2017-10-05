Second suspect jailed in Saint Jo School burglary

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Feb. 2 burglary at Saint Jo School.

Chris Hughes, chief deputy at the Montague County Sheriffs’ Office, said an arrest warrant for a charge of burglary was served on May 2 in Wood County to Stephen Joel Bryant, 28.

Bryant is in custody at the Wood County Jail on unrelated charges. As of May 8 he had not been picked up to face charges locally, but Hughes said a hold has been placed on the inmate.

Travis Robert Traweek, 32, Wichita Falls was arrested on March 30 in Van Zandt County on a similar warrant. A bond of $3,000 set set on the charge.

In the burglary suspects were seen on video surveillance entering the building after breaking a glass in the east door. Items stolen included six laptops, three iPads, shoes and other miscellaneous items. There also was additional damage to interior windows and ceilings.

The burglary has been under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Saint Jo Police Department.