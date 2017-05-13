SO investigates possible hazardous item; nothing found

Following up on a report from Union Pacific Railroad, officers from the Montague County Sheriff’s Department checked on a possible hazardous material item on a train car. Chief Deputy Chris Hughes said the train stopped at the Farm-to-Market 1806 and U.S. Highway 81 about 2 p.m. Thursday. One of the train staff said they saw something that looked like a milk jug located on the side of one of the cars. Firefighters from the Stoneburg and Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Departments also were on scene. Hughes said they found nothing suspicious.(News photo by Barbara Green)