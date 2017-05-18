SOFTBALL NOTEBOOK: Petrolia now third in Conference 2A poll

The Petrolia softball team continues its roll through the University Interscholastic League Conference 2A playoffs.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association ranked the Lady Pirates third in the latest 2A poll – just behind top team Shiner and second-place Riviera Kaufer.

Valley View and Archer City are among the schools in a tie for 10th.

Petrolia will play Forsan, also ranked 10th, in the regional semifinals this week.

Brock is eighth in the Conference 3A poll and Peaster, who swept Bowie in the opening round of the playoffs, is 10th overall.

Dodd City, Gorman meet

In softball, Bowie will be the site for a Conference 1A semifinal game between Dodd City and Gorman.

The one-game playoff is set for 6 p.m. on May 20.

NCTC softball players honored

Brooke Ford was named first-team all-North Texas Junior Athletic Conference and all-Region V pitcher when awards were released on May 13.

Christina Hill and Rylee Hodges were first-team infielders, and Jordan Schehin a first-team outfielder.

Hillarie Schwartz is a second-team outfielder.

Softball. (Metro graphic, used with permission)