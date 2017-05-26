Splash Day this Saturday

Bowie City Pool has Splash Day will be 1 to 6 p.m. on May 27 with free admission.

Summer Recreation begins June 5 and runs 8 a.m. to noon through June 30.

Cost for Summer Rec is $5 daily or $4 a day if you pay in advance ($20).

During Summer Rec youngsters take part in all sorts of games and activities, plus swimming. Youngsters cannot come just for swimming.

Participation forms are available at the city office and must be turned in the first day of Summer Rec.