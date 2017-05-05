Steve “Reno” Henry

November 25, 1952 – April 30, 2017

RINGGOLD – Steve “Reno” Henry, 64, died April 30, 2017 in Ringgold, TX.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m. May 4 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Henry was born Nov. 25, 1952 in Nocona to James William and Kate (Smith) Henry. He graduated from high school in Ringgold. He then served his country in the United States Marines. He worked as a truck driver, welder, and was a cowboy. Henry married Keisha Yarbro on July 14, 2015 in Ringgold.

He is survived by his wife, Keisha Henry, Ringgold; children, Cole Henry, Weatherford, Race Henry, Lubbock, Jack Henry and Wilin Henry, both of Ringgold; mother, Kate DeArman, Bowie; father, James Henry, Nocona; two granddaughters; three brothers; two sisters; and father-in-law, Bob Yarbro, Nocona.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.