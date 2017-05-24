STORM CENTER COLUMN: Plans come together in Iowa

Hal Mumme was once the head football coach at Iowa Wesleyan, a tiny campus found in southeast Iowa.

While there, Mumme began formulating a pass-happy offensive style that today has become a staple of modern college football.

Mumme guided IWC to a 7-4 record his first season – and he eventually piloted the Tigers to their first-ever playoff appearance in school history back in 1991.

IWC was No. 1 in the nation in passing offense in 1990, and finished second twice – Mumme finished his time with the Tigers with a record of 25-10.

After three impressive seasons at IWC, Mumme was drawing plenty of attention and he was hired away as head coach at Valdosta State in Georgia.

Mumme continued to work his way up the chain until leading football programs at Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana and New Mexico State.

In many respects, Mumme is to college football what Larry Brown is to basketball – both are innovative coaches who Viccaroled a nomadic lifestyle.

Mumme is a Texan through and through, born in San Antonio and he played wide receiver for Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas.

Hal then played the 1974 and 1975 seasons at Tarleton State University. After his time playing for the Texans, Mumme began his coaching career at Corpus Christi-based Moody High School – and then head coach at Aransas Pass for one year.

Mumme has been at plenty of other stops throughout Texas, first as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at West Texas A&MJ then offensive coordinator at Texas El-Paso.

He also was head coach at Copperas Cove High and recently (2009-12) head coach at McMurry and one year as offensive coordinator at Southern Methodist (2013).

Currently, Mumme is the head coach at Belhaven, a tiny private school based in Jackson, Mississippi.

Why am I telling you so much about him?

Because I also spent three years in my career in Mt. Pleasant. Like Mumme, that is where I devised my philosophy on sports – how it’s covered anyway. Read more from this column in the May 20 Bowie News.

