Two cars involved in non-injury accident

There were no injuries in this two-vehicle accident at State Highway 59 North and Williams Street about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Bowie Police report Jana Jarrett, 20, was driving a 2002 Jeep, and stopped at the stop sign at East Williams and Hwy. 59, while Brittney Evans, 35, driving a 2015 Nissan, was traveling north in the inside lane on Hwy. 59. The report states Jarrett did not see the second car as there was a vehicle in the outside lane making a right turn onto East Williams and they collided. (News photo by Barbara Green)