Two former Bowie Council members apply to fill mayor’s term

Two former Bowie City Council members have thrown their hats into contention to fill out the unexpired term of mayor.

Applications have begun to arrive to fill the vacant mayor’s position for the City of Bowie following the unexpected resignation of Larry Slack on May 8.

Slack was serving the final year of a two-year term, ending in November. The council will accept his resignation Tuesday.

The council has 30 days to fill the post, and the appointee would serve until the Nov. 4 election.

Until the council takes action, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis will preside at the meetings. Davis has indicated he does not want to move into mayor.

Laura Sproles and Arlene Bishop have submitted applications.

