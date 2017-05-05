TxDOT reports road closures near Fort Worth this weekend

Texas Department of Transportation reports I-35W Southbound Closed This Weekend

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Interstate 35W southbound main lanes

from Basswood Boulevard to Western Center Boulevard

FORT WORTH – Weather permitting, the I-35W southbound mainlanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 for construction activities. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the frontage road at Basswood Boulevard and back to the mainlanes at Western Center Boulevard.

In addition, I-35W northbound will be reduced to one lane from I-820 to US 81/287 during this time.

Expect delays. Alternate routes are encouraged. For information about all current and upcoming lane closures for I-35W, visit www.northtarrantexpress.com.

TxDOT appreciates the patience of motorists, and encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews work diligently to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible.