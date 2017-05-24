Veterans prepare Memorial Day ceremonies

Veterans across Montague County will be celebrating Memorial Day with ceremonies in Bowie and Nocona on May 29.

Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 and its ladies auxiliary opens the day with a breakfast at 7 a.m. ,meeting with veterans at Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care. A flag-raising ceremony will follow at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., there will be a flag ceremony at the Bowie Walmart Store conducted by Boy Scout Troop No. 116.

At 2 p.m., the post members will dedicate the memorial sidewalk bricks and celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

At 2:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts will conduct the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Table Ceremony.

The Nocona VFW Post and Auxiliary will have a ceremony at the Nocona Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Frank Strickler, a Ringgold Air Force veteran, will be the speaker. The Girl Scouts will sing the National Anthem. Refreshments will be served afterward at the post.