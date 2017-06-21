Summer officially begins at 12:24 a.m. June 21, but if you have been around North Texas the past week it arrived and made itself at home.

June 21 is the date of the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in terms of daylight. According to the 2017 Farmer’s Almanac summer is going to be a real scorcher for most of the country.

“Tornado Alley,” could become quite active especially in July reports the almanac.

Bowie has yet to officially record a 100-degree day. On May 26 a high of 99 degrees was recorded at the Bowie water plant, followed by 96 degrees the following day. The high for June has been 94 degrees.