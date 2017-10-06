Balance class set for Bowie Senior Center

Have you turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling?

If so, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” is a program for you.

Bowie Senior Citizens Project is offering “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” on Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. for two weeks beginning June 19 at the Bowie Senior Center, 501 Pelham St.

Fear of falling can be just as dangerous as falling itself. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.

Many older adults also experience increased isolation and depression when they limit their interactions with family and friends.

The course can help people improve their quality of life and remain independent.

Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

This is a free program. A workbook is provided and refreshments.

Class size is limited to 12. Call 940-872-4500 to register.