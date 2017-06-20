Barbara Lois Haggard Holeman

January 7, 1946 – June 16, 2017

MONTAGUE — Barbara Lois Haggard Holeman 71, passed away June 16, 2017 at the Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur, TX.

The family received family and friends from 5-7 p.m. June 20 at the DeBerry Funeral Directors.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. June 21 at Little Elm Cemetery with the Rev. Raymond Castro officiating.

She was born Jan. 7, 1946 in Grapevine to Mason Arnold Haggard and Wilma Marie Morris Haggard. She was married for 10 years to Gerald Holeman whom she met in Childress at her first job after college as an extension agent. Barbara served as County Extension Agent in Childress, Caldwell and Montague Counties. She also taught at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls.

Barbara graduated from Denton High School in 1964 and Texas Women’s University in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She later earned a master’s degree from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls.

She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona where she taught children’s Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was active in many local organizations and most of all she loved working with 4-H’ers and extension homemakers.

Barbara played the accordion and piano from an early age. She was a Gold Star 4-Her and youth leader and loved animals almost as much as people.

Barbara fought a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer with unbelievable determination. She was very much an optimist and survived adversities that would break many. One of her greatest joys of the last eight years was dancing twice a week at Silver Strings in Bowie with Cecil and friends. Her smile and love for others will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mason Arnold Haggard and Wilma Marie Morris Haggard.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Marilyn Haggard; brother, Mason Haggard II and wife Linda, Cisco; niece, Amy Koerbacher and husband Chuck, Denton; nephew, Ryan Haggard and wife Betsy, Cisco; great nieces and nephews, Jake Treagus, Sidney Treagus, Cadence Haggard, Gavin Koerbacher and Bradley Haggard.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Copass, 8200 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76208 in her name or a charity of your choice.

