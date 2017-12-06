BASEBALL: Shackelford honored at Glen Rose

Davis Shackelford, a former Bowie Junior High student, was recently voted freshman of the year in District 4A-8.

Shackelford is the son of former Bowie principal and head baseball coach Kelly Shackelford, and his brother Carter is a student-athlete at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

Glen Rose finished the season with a 12-11 record, 3-9 in district games.

Shackelford finished with a standout record of 6-2, with a measly 0.66 earned run average. Those six wins were most on the Tiger pitching staff this season.

He struck out 90 batters and allowed 15 runs on 23 hits in 53 innings of work. Only five of the 15 runs Shackelford surrendered were earned.

Shackelford also was second on Glen Rose in batting average at .403, and he tied for the team lead in RBIs with 23. In addition, Davis smacked six doubles to tie for the lead in another statistical category.

Davis Shackelford, who went to Bowie at the junior high school level. (Courtesy photo from the Glen Rose reporter)