BISD considers new web page, adds pay pre-K section

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District hopes to have a new website ready to go by the start of the new school year.

During Monday night’s meeting the board heard a presentation from Brant Farris, instructional technology coordinator, on his top three options. Farris explained the present website is not user-friendly especially on the back-end where you have submit a ticket to add something and the company may or may not do it.

Through the present service the district pays Edlio $4,200 a year, plus EduLink $3,045. To add a single sign-module it would add about $5,000 a year.

Superintendent Steven Monkres said he and Farris reviewed the proposal and demonstrations from three companies.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.