Bowie Business Park remains near completion schedule

Directors of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation began preliminary work on next year’s budget as they met in regular session on Wednesday.

The board also was updated on the Bowie Business Park construction which is running about 30-days behind including rain days reports Executive Director Janis Crawley.

Concrete was being poured Thursday for one of the future park entries along U.S. Highway 287 South, while signage was being placed at the second entry on U.S. 287 and the one on Farm-to-Market Road 1125.

