Bowie City Council may fill vacancy Tuesday

The vacant north precinct seat, left vacant when Scott Davis was named Bowie mayor, may be filled during the June 20 council session.

Four citizens have submitted an application to fill the 1½ years left on the term: Gaylynn Burris, Arlene Bishop, Tracey Gilbow and Laura Sproles.

Both Bishop and Sproles are former council members. Gilbow operates Belle Rose Boutique and Burris is a former owner of The Frame Shop.

Davis gave up his place when he was named mayor to fill out the term until the November election.

New water and sewer rates, proposed by Davis at the called June 15 meeting of the council, will be on Tuesday’s agenda for discussion. (See a related story on the rates on page 3A).

The second reading of an ordinance amending the business ordinance related to ambulance operations in the city limits will be presented. It would allow Nocona General Hospital Ambulance to transport patients from local nursing home facilities to NGH.At this time no outside ambulances are allowed to operate inside the city limits.

Other agenda items

• Consider a list of engineering firms to award the GLO Disaster application/projects with the negotiation and awarding of a management contract.

• Consider reappointments to the airport board.

• Consider potential revenue increase for hangar fee rentals at the Bowie Airport.