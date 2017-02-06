Bowie City Council to interview mayor appointee applicants

The Bowie City Council will interview potential mayor appointees in a called meeting at 6 p.m. on June 2.

Four candidates have applied to be considered for appoint to the unexpired term of mayor that ends in November. The prospects are: Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis, former Councilor Laura Sproles, Brian Allen and James Morris.

Council members have indicated they would like to fill the seat at the June 6 meeting.

If Davis is appointed to the position, the council would have 30 days in which to appoint someone to fill his north ward council position. He has about a year and a half left on his first full two-year term.