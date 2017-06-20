Bowie man dies in Clay County accident

A Bowie man was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon 3 miles north of Henrietta on northbound U.S. 287.

Trooper Dan Buesing, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said 65-year-old James Norman Scott was driving a 2008 Mazda SUV on northbound U.S. 287 when he went off the road where a driver of a 2001 BMW and his 13-year-old son were parked to use the phone.

The SUV hit the back of the BMW and both occupants of the BMW were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. United Regional Health Care System said Tuesday evening that the driver was in stable condition. Information about the teenage could not be released because he is a juvenile.

Buesing said the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a two-vehicle accident at about 2:50 p.m. between Jolly and Henrietta.

Shared from the Wichita Falls Times Record News.