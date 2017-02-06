BREAKING: Rogers makes ‘Cavalier’ decision, leaves Bowie

By ERIC VICCARO

On Thursday evening, Ryan Rogers informed players he was no longer the Bowie High School baseball coach.

Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark reported he accepted Rogers’ resignation, and the job opening as already been posted on the Region 9 Education Service Center website.

Stark reported he will explore all avenues in determining who will become the next head baseball coach.

Rogers accepted the position of assistant baseball coach at Conference 6A Lake Travis, located in an unincorporated part of Travis County near Austin.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to go work in a district like Lake Travis, it’s intriguing,” Rogers said. “We have family down there.”

Rogers’ brother, Nick, lives in Cedar Park, and his wife Stacie’s parents live in the New Braunfels area.

It was four years ago when Rogers was named Jackrabbits’ skipper, and brought an energetic coaching style. He replaced Glen Dunnam, who later returned as Bowie pitching coach.

"Ryan has been great for us," Stark said. "He's brought an energy to the program, and worked the kids hard. He's been a valuable member of the athletic program."

Bowie head baseball coach Ryan Rogers talks to his team during the 2016 playoffs in which the Jackrabbits advanced to the Conference 3A regional semifinals versus Van Alstyne. Rogers on Thursday accepted the role of assistant baseball coach at Conference 6A Lake Travis, near Austin. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)