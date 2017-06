The Bowie City Council tonight named Gaylynn Burris to fill out the unexpired north ward term previously held by Mayor Scott Davis.

Davis resigned his seat after he was named to fill out the mayor’s term until the November election earlier this month. The councilor seat has about a year and a half left.

Four people had applied to fill the position: Burris, Laura Sproles, Arlene Bishop and Tracey Gilbow.

