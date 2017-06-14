CHISHOLM TRAIL RODEO: Complete event results

Chisholm Trail Rodeo

At Chisholm Trail Rodeo Arena

Final Results

At Nocona

Bareback Riding

1, Eric Frazier, 78; 2, Andrew Kapala, 75

Barrel Racing

1, Jill Wilson, 15.718; 2, Desiree Buck, 16.304; 3, Kinsey Chandler, 16.348; 4, Lacy Schoenthal, 16.388; 5, Brandee Rutledge, 16.439; 6, Sarah McCormick, 16.492

Breakaway Roping

1, Angie Green, 2.440; 2, Lindsey Wallace, 2.640; 3, Kelsie Chace, 2.650; 4, Timber Allenbrand, 2.780; 5, Micah Fox, 2.900

Bull Riding

1, Ryder May, 75; 2, Daniel Hollingsworth, 73; 3, Brady Brock, 70

Calf roping

1, Ty Iselt, 8.530; 2, Brady Wilson, 8.9; 3, Cody Little, 9.250; 4, Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.470

Ranch bronc

1, Cameron McDonald, 80; 2, Kater Kennedy, 79; 3, Eli McGahey, 76

Saddle bronc

1, Tyler Miles, 78; 2, Bill Herbert, 76

Steer wrestling

1, Cole Berringer, 4.5; 2, Chris Berry, 5.5

Team Roping

1, Doc Hobbs and Gabirel Salgado, 6.21; 2, Dale Martin and Colt Baldwin, 6.39; 3, Paul Melvin and Tyler Larson, 10.590

Editor’s Note: As per Bowie News policy, we will not run the payout amount given to riders.

Santo’s Eric Frazier scores a counted ride in the bareback riding division during Friday’s performance at the 65th Annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo in Nocona. He eventually was declared the winner of the group with a 78-point ride. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)