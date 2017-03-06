Chisholm Trail Rodeo readies 65th showing

Pull on your cowboy boots its time for the 65th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo in Nocona June 9-10.

Presented by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, there will be two nights of rodeo action, along with a parade and a old west variety show for the entire family.

The rodeo opens at 7:30 p.m. both nights at the Chisholm Trail Arena.

There will be a grand entry and mutton bustin’ for the kids.

Tickets are $10 at the gate and $8 in advance. Age six and under get in free. Your ticket includes admission to the dance after the rodeo each night.

