Coaches drawn to Bowie Schools – AD calls them ‘one big family’

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark has helped foster a strong athletic program with talented coaches.

It’s another one of the ways, we are “building a better Bowie.”

“I feel like it’s a great place to work,” said Stark, who has been athletic director for more than half a decade. “We have really good kids, and there’s not a lot of turnover.”

Stark also credited Bowie’s facilities with helping attract coaches to the community, which were built through passage of a bond issue in the late-2000s.

“I want a place where people enjoy their job,” Stark said.

The current coaching staff has built longstanding lifetime relationships with each other.

Quentin Berend was working as a coach in the Alvord Independent School District when he received a call from Stark, who he knew from Windthorst.

“I knew it would be good to work with him,” said Berend, who serves as Bowie’s offensive coordinator and powerlifting coach.

Berend interviewed for the position of offensive line coach, and he was given the job. Quentin also performs a unique role in the school district as the credit recovery specialist.

“Everything has worked out for me here,” Berend said. “I am comfortable here. Dylan and I work well together. It’s been a great building experience.”

Through Stark and Berend, Bowie has turned the football program around – with back-to-back six win seasons and the Jackrabbits claiming bi-district championships in both seasons.

For Brant Farris, the decision to accept a job at BISD was an easy one.

“It’s been great for our family, and we’ve made a lot of new friends,” said Farris, who serves as head softball coach and instructional technology coordinator.

“We liked the appeal of a small town,” Farris added. “We wanted a place where our children would have a relationship with their teachers, and not just be a number. It’s been great to be a part of a whole community.”

Read the full story in your June 7 Bowie News.