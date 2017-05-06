COLLEGES: Brightwell transfers to another Tennessee-based school

On Thursday, former Bowie post player Jordan Brightwell transferred from Tennessee State to Lincoln Memorial University.

LMU is in Harrogate, Tenn., at the base of the Cumberland Gap.

The Railsplitters are an NCAA Division II school, finishing with a 28-5 record during the 2016-17 campaign. They were the South Atlantic Conference champions and finished as regional runner-up.

Brightwell was a member of Bowie’s 2014-15 district champion team, averaging 10 points and nine rebounds per game.

Former Bowie center/power forward Jordan Brightwell transferred to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. (Courtesy photo)