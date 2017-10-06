Commissioners to address financial topics Monday

Montague County Commissioners will conduct a budget workshop when they meet at 9 a.m. on June 12.

The workshop will be one of several financial items on the agenda, along with approval of the 2015-2016 annual financial report from Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming, PC, and the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District.

The procedure for making draws and reimbursements on Federal Emergency Management Agency small road projects will be discussed.

County Clerk Glenda Henson and District Clerk Lesia Darden also will request an increase for the amount of money in cash drawer.

Commissioners will receive an update from Veteran Service Officer Com Murphy and discuss changes in the by-laws for the Montague County Historical Commission.

In other business, the court will consider going out for gravel bids, precinct two to enter Josh Swint property on Hopewell Cemetery Road to clear a fence line and precinct three will request financing for Kenworth T880 and related equipment.