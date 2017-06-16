Gold-Burg ISD Trustees to meet

Gold-Burg School Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on June 19 in the school cafeteria.

The board will consider purchasing 100 Chrome books using Focus Grant money. A student insurance provider for the next school also will be reviewed.

A safety audit will be examined along with spring test results. In staffing, Superintendent Roger Ellis will discuss offering contracts to teaching staff from June 20, 2017 through Aug. 21, 2017 without full board approval.

The remainder of the agenda includes an executive session to discuss personnel, followed by the superintendent and principal reports back in open session.