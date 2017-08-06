GOLF: Scramble set for Nocona

The 14th annual Thirty Minute Club Golf Scramble will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17 at Indian Oaks Golf Club in Nocona.

The cost is $200 per four-person team, and includes two Mulligans per player, cart and lunch.

Teams will be flighted once play is complete.

There will be a cash payout and door prizes plus the following contests: Longest drive (Hole No. 14) and closest-to-the-pin (Hole No. 17, women; Hole No. 7, men).

The rain date will be June 18.

For information, call Indian Oaks at 1-940-825-4213.

Indian Oaks Golf Club will be site of a golf scramble set for June 17. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)