Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

By Cooking Classy

I love a good kabob recipe and what better entree to serve on a warm summer day than these Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs! One bite of these will leave you craving more, these kebabs are incredibly delicious! My husband and I absolutely loved them! The only thing I may change next time around is to do 1 1/2 of the sauce (marinade) recipe so I can have more for pouring over my rice (which you could also thicken up on the stovetop with just a little bit of cornstarch if you’d like). You can never have too much sauce right?

You will love the light sweetness of these paired with the pineapple, bell pepper and red onion. And the chicken turns out perfectly flavorful and tender thanks to the simple marinade. This is a recipe I will definitely make again. Yes threading everything onto the kebabs may take a little effort, but it’s well worth it. Plus, I love when I can cook my protein and veggie together, like so. These kabobs are a crowd pleaser, I mean who wouldn’t love them? Bring on that island feel tonight and get out and grill some of these island inspired kebabs! Your taste buds will thank you.

Ingredients