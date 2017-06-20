Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

I love a good kabob recipe and what better entree to serve on a warm summer day than these Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs! One bite of these will leave you craving more, these kebabs are incredibly delicious! My husband and I absolutely loved them! The only thing I may change next time around is to do 1 1/2 of the sauce (marinade) recipe so I can have more for pouring over my rice (which you could also thicken up on the stovetop with just a little bit of cornstarch if you’d like). You can never have too much sauce right?
You will love the light sweetness of these paired with the pineapple, bell pepper and red onion. And the chicken turns out perfectly flavorful and tender thanks to the simple marinade. This is a recipe I will definitely make again. Yes threading everything onto the kebabs may take a little effort, but it’s well worth it. Plus, I love when I can cook my protein and veggie together, like so. These kabobs are a crowd pleaser, I mean who wouldn’t love them? Bring on that island feel tonight and get out and grill some of these island inspired kebabs! Your taste buds will thank you.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup canned pineapple juice
- 4 Tbsp olive oil , divided, plus more for brushing grill
- 1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves , minced (4 tsp)
- 1 Tbsp minced ginger
- 1/2 tsp sesame oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 3/4 lb boneless , skinless chicken breast, chopped into 1 1/4-inch cubes
- 3 cups (heaping) fresh cubed pineapple (about 3/4 of 3 lb pineapple)
- 1 1/2 large green peppers , diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 large red onion , diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
Instructions
-
In a mixing bowl whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, 2 Tbsp olive oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger and sesame oil. Stir in 3/4 tsp pepper and season with salt if desired. Place chicken in a gallon size resealable bag. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade in refrigerator then pour remaining marinade over chicken. Seal bag and refrigerate 1 – 2 hours (meanwhile soak 10 wooden skewer sticks in water for 1 hour).
-
Preheat a grill over medium heat to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, drizzle remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil over red onion, bell pepper and pineapple and toss. Season red onion and bell pepper with salt and pepper, then thread red onion, bell pepper, pineapple and chicken onto skewers until all of the chicken has been used. Brush grill grates with olive oil then place skewers on grill. Grill 5 minutes then brush along tops with 1/4 cup of remaining marinade. Rotate to opposite side and brush remaining 1/4 cup of marinade on opposite side and allow to grill about 4 minutes longer, or until chicken registers 165 degrees in center on an instant read thermometer. Serve warm.
-
