HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Iowa Park adds Bowie’s Taylor

Former Bowie High School standout pitcher Heath Taylor has accepted the role of assistant baseball coach at Iowa Park.

Taylor joins a successful Conference 4A program at Iowa Park, and he will work with Michael Swenson – who has guided the Hawks to 193 wins during the past decade.

“I feel fortunate to be getting somebody with Heath’s credentials as pitching coach,” Swenson said. “Finding someone like Heath is few and far between. We are excited. His resume speaks for itself.”

Swenson also likes the fact Taylor is a lefty because the Hawks’ pitching staff features plenty of southpaw talent.

Taylor will be energized knowing three of Iowa Park’s best pitchers will return for the 2017-18 season, Chris Dickens, Derek Hostas and Kaleb Gafford – who was a freshman this year.

“I’m so excited,” said Taylor, the stepson of Kevin Roth and Pam Roth. “I have family there, and I can coach several sports for a supportive school district. It’s a good place for me.”

Taylor also has two sisters in Macy Debord and Jordon Roth, who currently serves as Bowie’s athletic trainer.

Iowa Park won a competitive District 4A-6 this year, with Burkburnett second and Graham third. The Hawks went 20-9-3 – eliminated in the area around by Alvarado.

Taylor knows some of the players on the Iowa Park roster since he coached them during a short stint with the Burkburnett Black Sox select team years ago.

Heath Taylor, shown here playing for Oklahoma, has been named assistant baseball coach at nearby Iowa Park. (Courtesy photo from the University of Oklahoma)