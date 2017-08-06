HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Muenster claims 2A state title

Muenster High School’s bountiful fortune in athletics continued Thursday as the Hornets claimed the Conference 2A state championship.

Future Dallas Baptist University player Blayne Jones pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, as the Hornets topped Dallardsville Big Sandy 6-2 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Muenster pitcher Sawyer Sanders loaded the bases in the seventh, but Big Sandy’s Kiley Cox and Aaron Thompson struck out to end the game.

The Hornets, consistently one of the top-2 teams in state polling all season, finished with a 33-2 record. Muenster also claimed the 2A boys’ basketball championship in March.

Jones helped his own cause at the dish, going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and one run scored. He finished with an unblemished 8-0 pitching record.

The Muenster High School baseball team celebrates with its Conference 2A state championship after beating Dallardsville Big Sandy 6-2 for the hardware. (Courtesy photo by Amy Binder)