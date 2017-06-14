HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Muenster’s Jones earns 2A MVP

All-Tournament Teams

Here are the Conference 1A-6A all-tournament teams from the state baseball tournament, which took place in Austin and Round Rock last week.

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association made the selections, and tournament most valuable players were named by the media.

Conference 1A

Pitcher: Hunter Pope, Abbott; Catcher: Damon Gerik, Fayetteville; 1B: Trace Richey, Gail Borden County; 2B: Lane Fritsch, Fayetteville; 3B: Matthew Pevehouse, Abbott; Shortstop: Payton Hemmitt, Fayetteville; OF: Weston Cantrell, Abbott; Braden Rohde, Fayetteville; Steven Carrillo, Gail Borden County; Utility: Gabe Nelson, Gilmer Union Hill

Championship Game MVP: Brent Mynar, Abbott

Conference 2A

Pitcher: Austin Hendrix, Dallardsville Big Sandy; Catcher: Carson Cheaney, Muenster; 1B: Dax Neece, Albany; 2B: Clay Stevens, Muenster; 3B: Parker McGrew, Muenster; SS: Chance Coker, Groveton; OF: Kagen Dangelmyer, Muenster; Bryce Holmes, Big Sandy; Broch Holmes, Big Sandy; Utility: Brian Hamilton, Albany

Championship Game MVP: Blayne Jones, Muenster

Conference 3A

Pitcher: Ryan Gully, Wall; Catcher: Dryden Virden, Wall; 1B: Skyler Hill, Georgetown County; 2B: Will Haley, Nacogdoches Central Heights; 3B: Scout Sanders, Whitesboro; SS: Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights; OF: Gage Weishuhn, Wall; Braden Thomas, Central Heights; Brock Rosenquist, Wall; Utility: Rowan Arrant, Central Heights

Championship Game MVP: Cade Watson, Central Heights

Editor’s Note: See the complete list and all of the tournament scores in the June 14 Bowie News.

University Interscholastic League. (Logo provided by the UIL, used with permission)