HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cook, Hoepfner are TABC all-stars

Logan Cook and Blake Hoepfner from Muenster High School competed at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-star games, which took place in San Antonio on May 19. Cook and Hoepfner both have Montague County ties. (Courtesy photo)
