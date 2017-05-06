HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 80th Annual Oil Bowl on tap June 10

The oldest running high school all-star football game in the country returns for the 80th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic on June 10.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Bowie head football coach and athletic director Dylan Stark will serve as one of the coaches. Jackrabbit running back Brandon Hutto and linebacker LB Clement will be joined by Nocona running back Parker Marshall and Indians’ wide receiver Marcus Carter on the same team.

The East defeated the West 20-14 in overtime at the Oil Bowl last year, with Henrietta’s Cody Fletcher scoring a walk-off TD from seven yards out.

Tickets will cost $15 for reserved seating, and $10 for general admission. There are no online ticket sales.

In addition to the football game, there will be youth football and cheerleading camps as well as a 7-on-7 football tournament.

The cheerleading camp will be on June 8-9 at City View High School Stadium, while the football camp is set on the same days at Memorial Stadium. The football camp will be 9 a.m. to noon on June 8 and 4-6 p.m. on June 9. The cheer camp is from 6-7 p.m. on both those dates.

Top of Texas coaches and Wichita Falls Nighthawks’ players will serve as instructors at the football camp. Read more in the June 3 Bowie News.

