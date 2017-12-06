HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bowie opens up at Aubrey

By ERIC VICCARO

Last year, the Bowie High School football team opened the season with three tough losses and there were questions whether the Jackrabbits would make the playoffs.

Bowie eventually won six of its final nine games to claim a Conference 3A Division I bi-district championship for the second straight year – and the team appeared in the area round.

The schedule doesn’t change much for Bowie in 2017 since this is the second year of the cycle; games simply take place at reverse sites.

Bowie opens the season at Conference 4A Division II Aubrey on Sept. 1 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. All the Jackrabbits’ regular-season games will start at 7:30 p.m.

“We are going to find out where we are at right off the bat,” said Bowie head coach Dylan Stark. Read more in the June 10 Bowie News.

2017 FOOTBALL

Championship Trail

Varsity

Scrimmages

August

19, at Bridgeport; 25, Burkburnett

September

1, at Aubrey; 8, Howe; 15, Henrietta; 22, at Holliday; 29, at Jacksboro

October

6, Idle; 13, Boyd; 20, at Breckenridge; 27, Brock

November

3, at Paradise; 10, Ponder

Bowie’s Matthew Wallace, shown here during a 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament at Wichita Falls on May 27, will play a skill position on offense for the 2017 season. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)