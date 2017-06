Archer City’s Vanessa Rater attempts a slap hit during the Conference 2A-Region I final Game One on Thursday at the Bowie High School outdoor sports complex. Archer City topped Petrolia, 4-3, on Saturday to advance to the state tournament in Austin. However, the Lady Cats lost in the state semifinals to Bells, 3-1. Read The Bowie News in print or with your electronic edition to see a complete state tournament schedule. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)