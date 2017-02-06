iWATCH program open to Texans to be vigilant

Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety is calling on Texans to remain vigilant regarding potential crime and terrorist activity in their communities, and to report suspicious behaviors to local authorities or the department’s iWATCH website at www.iwatchtx.org.

The iWATCH program was created as a partnership between communities and law enforcement, and utilizes citizen-sourced tips related to criminal activity.

“In the wake of the cowardly attack in Manchester, UK, our condolences go out to the victims and their families, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We want to remind Texans of the crucial role they play in helping law enforcement protect the public from groups and lone-wolf actors intent on harming others. We urge individuals to stay alert and report any illegal or suspicious activity they witness to iWATCH or to their local authorities.”

In addition to the bombing in the UK, other terrorist and criminal attacks have taken place around the world, including here in the U.S. Concerned citizens who observe suspicious activity can visit the iWATCH website – www.iwatchtx.org – to fill out a report, which includes contact information and specifics about a particular incident.

Read more on this story in the weekend News.