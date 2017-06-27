James Bertrand Holland Jr.

July 15, 1933 – June 26, 2017

BOWIE – James Bertrand Holland Jr, 83, died June 26, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

Holland was born July 15, 1933 in Waxahachie to James and Murita (Bass) Holland Sr. He graduated high school in Waxahachie and then served his country in the United States Army.

Holland was a pitcher for the Dodgers in 1951 and the White Sox in 1952. He worked as a machinist for General Dynamics for 20 years and worked for Central States Tool and Die. As a machinist, his work took him to Iran, Greece, Tennessee and California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Murita Holland.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise Rawleigh, Fort Worth; stepson, Jimmy Baker, Decatur; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.