Jolene Gee Davenport

May 31, 1927 – June 16, 2017

WICHITA FALLS — Jolene Gee Davenport, 90, passed from this life into her eternal life with the Lord Jesus Christ on June 16, 2017.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m. June 19 at First Baptist Church, Bellevue with the Rev. Charles Davenport officiating. Interment followed in Bellevue Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Jolene was born on May 31, 1927 near Sunset. She graduated from Stoneburg High School in 1944. She married Roy W. Davenport Dec. 29, 1945 and resided in Bellevue until 2009. Her residence for the last eight years was in Wichita Falls.

She was a homemaker who was totally devoted to her Lord, her family, her church and her community. Nothing gave her more pleasure than to have the entire family present for a meal. She was, and still is, a great example of a Godly woman with a servant’s heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter T. and Bonnie Lee Gee; husband Roy W. Davenport; brother, J.D. Gee and sister, Wanda Walters.

Jolene Davenport is survived by two sons, Thomas Davenport and wife Carolyn, Oak Point and Erwin Davenport and wife Elaine, Wichita Falls; five grandchildren, Brent Davenport, Wichita Falls, Jill Pennington and husband Dean, Lake Dallas, Todd Davenport and wife Nancy, Wichita Falls, Ruth Robbs and husband Tim, Frisco and Kyle Davenport and wife Jennifer, Wichita Falls; ten great-grandchildren; brother, John Gee and wife Louise; and sister, Judy Bardis and husband Michael.

The family requests that memorials be made to the following: Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls at 4600 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, First Baptist Church in Bellevue at PO Box 98, Bellevue, TX 76228, or the Bellevue Ex-Students’ Association Scholarship Fund at PO Box 38, Bellevue.

