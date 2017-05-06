LOCAL: Nocona sets stage for Chisholm Trail Rodeo

The 65th Annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo will take place at 8 p.m. on June 9-10.

The following events will be contested: Bareback riding, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and junior barrels.

There will be mutton bustin’ on both nights, with a buckle awarded to the winner.

A parade will take place at 11 a.m. on June 10 in downtown Nocona.

The cost is $10 at the gate and $8 for advanced ticket sales. Children ages six years old and under are admitted free.

Tickets are available from rodeo queen and princess contestants.

The United Professional Rodeo Association is sanctioning the event. Read more in the June 3 Bowie News.

There will be many rodeo disciplines on display during the Chisholm Trail Rodeo in Nocona June 9-10. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)