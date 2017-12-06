LOCAL: Schools add coaches

Nocona High School athletic director Brad Keck on Wednesday announced the hiring of Casey Jones as the new Indians’ baseball coach.

Jones was most recently an assistant baseball coach at Conference 5A Frisco Independence. He will also be an assistant football coach and teach Texas seventh-grade history.

Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark reported the hiring of Sarah Miller as a volleyball and softball assistant coach.

Most recently, Miller was the head softball coach at Era, which fielded the sport during the 2017 season. She is a native of Alvord.

At Saint Jo, athletic director Derek Schlieve reported the school district has received more than 20 applications for the head boys’ basketball coaching vacancy.

“We have conducted a handful of interviews,” Schlieve said.

Look for full stories on Jones and Miller in future editions of The Bowie News.

Coaching moves. (Metro graphic, used with permission)