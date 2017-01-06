LOCAL: Texas Six-Man Coaches hand out honors

The Texas Six-Man Coaches Association has released honors for both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

In girls’ basketball, Forestburg center Alexia Britain was named to the first team in Region III.

Bellevue’s Ally Corwin and Madi Eckeberger of Gold-Burg were both named to the second team.

Saint Jo’s Blake Anderson was named to the boys’ basketball Region III second team.

All of them received special certificates at recent awards programs at Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Bellevue and Saint Jo.

Car Show in Nocona Saturday

Two Nocona businesses will have a car show at 5:30 p.m. on June 3.

The show will take place outside Parts City Auto Parts.

There will be free entry, and awards for the top-3 cars.

After, there will be a cruise on United States Highway 82.

There will be a car show on the first weekend of each month during the summer, according to event organizers.

News online. (Graphic assembled by The Bowie News graphic design department)