LOCAL: Williams will lead Gold-Burg

Gordon Williams is coming home to Montague County.

Williams’ move as new Gold-Burg athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach was made official when he was approved by the school board at its Monday meeting.

“We’re excited,” said Gold-Burg superintendent Roger Ellis. “We’re jumping up and down. I think we are moving in the right direction with an established, seasoned coach.”

With Williams taking over at Gold-Burg, the Conference 1A school that makes up Ringgold and Stoneburg, it’s hopeful the coaching carousel will stop spinning. There will be five different head coaches in five seasons.

In related news, Gold-Burg boys’ athletics coach Michael Taylor has accepted a position in Flower Bluff. Ellis reported recent boys’ basketball coach

Michael Ball has resigned in hopes of being closer to his hometown of Mineral Wells.

There’s still one boys’ athletics vacancy at Gold-Burg, with the possibility any hire will be the head football coach.

As of right now, Williams will be the head football coach as well.

This will mark Williams’ second stint at Gold-Burg, also coaching at the school for six years during the 1990s.

Longtime Bowie head coach Gayno Shelton is excited to see Williams return home.

“Gordon’s a great guy,” Shelton said. “He does a good job on the fundamentals, and his kids play with a lot of energy. That’s important.”

Shelton served as Williams basketball coach in the early-1980s at Bowie High School.

“I remember Gordon as an excellent shooter and he was athletic,” added Shelton, who now plans on making trips to Stoneburg to watch Williams mentor the Bears. Read more in the June 10 Bowie News.

