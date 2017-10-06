Local woman dies in crash at Alvord

A 64-year-old Bowie woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Alvord early Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety the wreck occurred at 3:15 a.m. on June 7 at the intersection of County Road 1596 and U.S. Highway 81/287 near the truck stop north of Alvord.

A DPS spokesman said Braydan Don Brown, 18, Alvord, was driving on County Road 1596 in a 2005 Dodge pickup when he reportedly came to a stop.

However, Brown then pulled out in front of Kathryn Joseph who was driving south on Hwy. 81 in a 2012 Fiat.

The DPS reported Brown failed to yield right-of-way and collided with Joseph, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown and several passengers in his truck were not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. DPS said the accident remains under investigation.