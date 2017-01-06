MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Yo-yo season continues for Workman

By ERIC VICCARO

Brandon Workman’s yo-yo season continued Sunday when the Boston Red Sox optioned him back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Workman was sent down to make room for David Price, who made his season debut on Monday in the Red Sox game versus the Chicago White Sox.

On May 21, Workman was brought up to the main club; however, he didn’t see any action in games versus the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Price was activated from the Red Sox disabled list, and he made two rehabilitation starts at Pawtucket – pitching 5-2/3 innings and allowing nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Workman was also brought up earlier this season, and he pitched three scoreless innings in a game versus the Baltimore Orioles.

On Monday, Workman returned to action and pitched for the Paw Sox in the team’s 3-1 victory over Durham. Read more in the May 31 Bowie News.

Brandon Workman was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket (R.I.) on Sunday, and he pitched for the Paw Sox on Memorial Day. (Courtesy photo from the Pawtucket Red Sox)