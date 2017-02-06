Murder mystery theater coming to Bowie

“Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas” comes to Bowie on June 17 presented by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts.

Guests will enjoy a four-course meal and then be drawn into an entertaining evening of mystery and mayhem. Do you have the ingenious detective skills to work out the diabolical clues to the murder?

The show will be on June 17 at the Bowie VFW Post, 707 E. Nelson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.

